Max Verstappen withdrawn from Miami GP media day ahead of birth of first child

Max Verstappen has been withdrawn from his scheduled media commitments for this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix ahead of the birth of his first child.

Verstappen, 27, is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, the daughter of three-time world champion, Nelson Piquet.

The Dutchman, who is currently third in the Formula One standings heading into the sixth round of the championship in Florida, had been due to speak to the media later on Thursday.

But his Red Bull team said the defending champion would not be at the circuit.

Verstappen was expected to be at the Hard Rock Stadium on Friday for practice and sprint qualifying.

A spokesperson for Red Bull said: “Max will not be attending media day in Miami as he is expecting a baby.

“All is well and he will attend track tomorrow for the race weekend.

“We will not be offering any further comment at this time in respect towards the privacy of Max and his family.”