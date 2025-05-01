Manchester United thrash Athletic Bilbao to close in on Europa League final

Manchester United are on course to reach the Europa League final after Ruben Amorim’s side blew away 10-man Athletic Bilbao 3-0 in a stunning semi-final first leg in Spain.

The Red Devils’ worst-ever Premier League campaign has meant it has long been a case of Bilbao or bust for them, with the May 21 showpiece back at the Basque outfit’s San Mames stadium.

Athletic’s dreams of winning a first European trophy on home turf appeared to go up in smoke after their fierce start to Thursday’s match was followed by a first-half implosion, with Casemiro’s opener compounded by Daniel Vivian seeing red for bringing down Rasmus Hojlund.

Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot and United’s nerveless skipper added a second before the break at a furious San Mames, where Amorim’s men now look set to return later this month to face Bodo/Glimt or, more likely, Tottenham.

The Portuguese admitted on the eve of the game that Europa League glory would not save their season, but it would secure silverware and much-needed Champions League qualification for a side sat 14th in the Premier League standings.

Athletic need a miracle in Manchester next Thursday after a night they entered with such hope and excitement ended in an excruciating loss.

Alejandro Garnacho saw a fifth-minute opener ruled out having narrowly strayed offside at San Mames, where an electric atmosphere had built throughout the day – and even continued during a minute’s silence for Pope Francis.

Athletic looked inspired and Andre Onana pushed Alex Berenguer’s 20-yard strike behind for a corner that ended with Yuri Berchiche heading wide, before Inaki Williams headed agonisingly over from close range in the 11th minute.

United looked frazzled and needed a goal-line clearance from Victor Lindelof, making just his ninth start of the season, to stop Berenguer with Onana beaten.

Amorim’s men offered little by way of response until Harry Maguire’s momentum-changing moment of magic in the 30th minute.

Displaying skill and composure that a winger would be proud of, the centre-back sent over a cross from the right that Manuel Ugarte glanced on for Casemiro to powerfully head home at the far post.

It was a gut punch followed by a pair of body blows to Bilbao.

The ball touched Garnacho’s hand as he recovered from a slip and continued to play right to Noussair Mazraoui, whose low cross was just beyond Hojlund’s reach.

The striker angrily claimed he was impeded by Vivian, with referee Espen Eskas pointing to the spot and sending off the livid defender after being advised by VAR Aleandro Di Paolo to watch the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Athletic’s anger was deafening but Fernandes kept his cool to send Julen Agirrezabala the wrong way in the 37th minute and milked the celebrations, something he would get the chance to do again before the break.

Athletic Bilbao saw their hopes of returning to their home ground for the final left in tatters (Miguel Oses/AP)

Shortly after Patrick Dorgu was denied, Ugarte smartly put Fernandes through to beat Bilbao’s goalkeeper in the 45th minute.

Mazraoui rifled a shot off the crossbar in stoppage time and the Athletic faithful erupted at the officials at the break.

That anger continued after the interval, with furious fans waving white cards after Maguire avoided punishment for a challenge as Maroan Sannadi tried to burst behind.

Casemiro saw a shot tipped over for a corner that he met with a header off the near post in the 64th minute as United looked for a fourth without leaving gaps to exploit.

Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt returned from injury as the clock wound down on a memorable win, with Fernandes and Garnacho trying to add a fourth.