LeBron James undecided on future after NBA play-off loss

LeBron James has said he will take time to consider his future after Los Angeles Lakers lost to Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA play-offs.

The 40-year-old had been targeting a fifth career NBA title but those hopes were ended in a 103-96 loss, in which the competition’s all-time top scorer recorded 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists, with the Timberwolves advancing courtesy of a 4-1 series win.

James has spent 22 seasons in the NBA, a record he shares with Vince Carter, and is 49 regular-season games short of the record of 1,611 held by Robert Parish. He signed a two-year contract with the Lakers in 2024.

Asked how much longer he might continue to play, James said: “I don’t have the answer to that.

“Something I’ll sit down with my wife and my support group and just talk through it, and see what happens. Just have conversations with myself on how long I want to continue to play. I don’t know the answer to that right now, to be honest.

“It’s up to me if I’m going to continue to play, or how long I’m going to continue to play, so it has nothing to do with anybody else.”