Ex-captain Heather Knight still key for England – Charlotte Edwards

Charlotte Edwards says Heather Knight will still have a major role to play for England despite losing the captaincy.

Edwards was appointed new head coach last month after Jon Lewis left the role in the wake of a 16-0 Ashes defeat in Australia.

Knight also lost her position as captain after almost nine years, with Edwards naming Nat Sciver-Brunt as her replacement.

Charlotte Edwards is England’s new head coach (Ben Whitley/PA)

Nevertheless, an in-form Knight will remain an integral part of England’s batting line-up, even though the 34-year-old will not form part of any new leadership group.

“For me it’s about Heather enjoying her cricket and focusing on her batting. She’s playing as well as I’ve ever seen her,” said Edwards.

“We’ve had some good conversations around where I see her role in the team, and I also want to see her bowling a bit more.

“She’s been great around the group, she gets on really well with Nat – they’ve been great friends for a number of years – and I genuinely think we’re going to see Heather Knight score a lot of runs over the next couple of years.”

Although not considered a natural on-field leader, Sciver-Brunt was Knight’s vice-captain and has led the team on several occasions.

The 32-year-old all-rounder has been on maternity leave following the birth of her first child with former England team-mate Katherine Sciver-Brunt.

“It was pretty straightforward. I was pretty sure it was going to be Nat,” added Edwards.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, right, will succeed Heather Knight as England captain

“She leads from the front in what she does, she has the full respect of the group, and what I’ve been most impressed with are her leadership qualities.

“She’s pretty laid back, quite unassuming for one of the best players in the world. I’ll just hand her the reins on matchday and she’ll do what she does best.

“It’s her team and she’s got to drive this team forward. She’s very excited.”

England’s fitness came under scrutiny during the Ashes but Edwards insisted: “Losing 16-0 isn’t just because they’re not fit enough, it’s that Australia were better than us.

“It was clear in the winter. I call it the ‘f’ word. But I’ve been so impressed by the standards. They’ve clearly worked very hard in the period after the Ashes.”

Edwards has no plans as yet to name a permanent vice-captain. Her reign begins on May 21 at the beginning of a two-format white-ball home series against the West Indies, and continues with the visit of India for five T20s and three ODIs.