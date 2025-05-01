David Beckham at 50: A look back at 10 memorable moments from his playing career
The former England captain had many memorable moments during his career.
By contributor Andy Hampson, PA
David Beckham turns 50 on May 2.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some memorable moments from his extraordinary footballing career.
Long-range stunner
Beckham helped Manchester United win the domestic double in 1995-96 but truly announced himself on the opening day of the following season when he lobbed Wimbledon goalkeeper Neil Sullivan from the halfway line.
Argentina nadir
Treble triumph
Skipper’s armband
Greece glory
Beckham achieved full redemption in the eyes of the English public when he secured a spot in the 2002 World Cup with a stunning free-kick in stoppage time of the last qualifier against Greece at Old Trafford. England were trailing 2-1 and staring at the prospect of a play-off when Beckham curled home in spectacular, trademark style.