Shropshire Star
Close

David Beckham at 50: A look back at 10 memorable moments from his playing career

The former England captain had many memorable moments during his career.

By contributor Andy Hampson, PA
Published
England’s David Beckham raises his arms to celebrate scoring against Macedonia
Former England captain David Beckham is turning 50 (PA)

David Beckham turns 50 on May 2.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some memorable moments from his extraordinary footballing career.

Long-range stunner

Beckham helped Manchester United win the domestic double in 1995-96 but truly announced himself on the opening day of the following season when he lobbed Wimbledon goalkeeper Neil Sullivan from the halfway line.

Argentina nadir

David Beckham is shown the red card by referee Kim Milton Nielsen following a foul on Argentina’s Diego Simeone during their France '98 World Cup second round match in St Etienne.
Beckham became a hated figure after his dismissal against Argentina (Adam Butler/PA)

Treble triumph

David Beckham lifts the Champions League trophy above his head after Manchester United's victory in the 1999 final
Beckham was a key part of the United side that won the treble in 1999

Skipper’s armband

David Beckham is presented the England captain's armband by caretaker manager Peter Taylor in 2000
Caretaker manager Peter Taylor was responsible for making Beckham England captain for the first time (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Greece glory

Beckham achieved full redemption in the eyes of the English public when he secured a spot in the 2002 World Cup with a stunning free-kick in stoppage time of the last qualifier against Greece at Old Trafford. England were trailing 2-1 and staring at the prospect of a play-off when Beckham curled home in spectacular, trademark style.

Argentina high

David Beckham rushes off to celebrate after scoring a penalty against Argentina in the 2002 World Cup
Scoring against Argentina in 2002 was a sweet moment for Beckham (Rui Vieira/PA)

Boot blow

David Beckham has a cut above his left eye as he lines up for a game
Beckham was cut after a boot kicked by Sir Alex Ferguson hit him above the eye (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ends long Madrid title wait

David Beckham celebrates scoring a goal for Real Madrid
Success came for Beckham at Real Madrid when he won LaLiga in 2007 (Nick Potts/PA)

100th cap

David Beckham kicks the ball during the game in which he won his 100th England cap
Beckham wore golden boots on the night he made his 100th appearance for England (Martin Rickett/PA)

Emotional final appearance

David Beckham is thrown into the air by his Paris St Germain team-mates after playing his final game as a professional
Beckham ended his career with a stint at Paris St Germain (PA Wire)

Similar stories
Most popular