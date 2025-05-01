David Beckham at 50: A look back at 10 memorable moments from his playing career

David Beckham turns 50 on May 2.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some memorable moments from his extraordinary footballing career.

Long-range stunner

Beckham helped Manchester United win the domestic double in 1995-96 but truly announced himself on the opening day of the following season when he lobbed Wimbledon goalkeeper Neil Sullivan from the halfway line.

Argentina nadir

Beckham became a hated figure after his dismissal against Argentina (Adam Butler/PA)





Treble triumph

Beckham was a key part of the United side that won the treble in 1999





Skipper’s armband

Caretaker manager Peter Taylor was responsible for making Beckham England captain for the first time (Owen Humphreys/PA)





Greece glory

Beckham achieved full redemption in the eyes of the English public when he secured a spot in the 2002 World Cup with a stunning free-kick in stoppage time of the last qualifier against Greece at Old Trafford. England were trailing 2-1 and staring at the prospect of a play-off when Beckham curled home in spectacular, trademark style.

Argentina high

Scoring against Argentina in 2002 was a sweet moment for Beckham (Rui Vieira/PA)





Boot blow

Beckham was cut after a boot kicked by Sir Alex Ferguson hit him above the eye (Martin Rickett/PA)





Ends long Madrid title wait

Success came for Beckham at Real Madrid when he won LaLiga in 2007 (Nick Potts/PA)





100th cap

Beckham wore golden boots on the night he made his 100th appearance for England (Martin Rickett/PA)





Emotional final appearance

Beckham ended his career with a stint at Paris St Germain (PA Wire)



