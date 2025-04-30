Son Heung-min doubtful for Spurs’ Europa semi-final first leg against Bodo/Glimt

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min missed training ahead of Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Bodo/Glimt.

Son has not featured for Spurs since a 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on April 10 due to a foot injury, but head coach Ange Postecoglou expressed hope last week that the South Korea forward could return for the visit of Bodo.

The absence of Son from training the day before the last-four first leg makes the 32-year-old a serious doubt to play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and he could even struggle to make the return encounter in Norway next week.

Postecoglou will provide an update on Son when he faces the media on Wednesday afternoon alongside vice-captain James Maddison.

Son has scored 11 goals in 43 appearances this season, but none from open play since January 23 – a run of 15 club matches.