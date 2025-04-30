Ruben Amorim: Europa League success will not save Manchester United’s season

Ruben Amorim admitted on the eve of Manchester United’s crunch semi-final against Athletic Bilbao that even Europa League glory cannot save their season.

This has been the Red Devils’ worst campaign of the Premier League era, with the side 14th and on a meagre 39 points with four matches remaining.

United are putting all their eggs in the Europa League basket as continental glory will not only seal silverware but much-needed Champions League qualification.

Amorim’s men arrive in Bilbao for Thursday’s semi-final first leg as the only unbeaten side left in the competition but the Portuguese knows that returning to San Mames for May’s final and lifting the trophy cannot hide this season’s shortcomings.

Manuel Ugarte joined Amorim for Wednesday’s press conference (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Everybody knows that it’s really important for our season,” Amorim said. “We know that nothing is going to save our season but this can be huge.

“Winning a trophy and also to get in the Champions League to have European games next year could change a lot of things in our club, even in the summer.”

United midfielder Manuel Ugarte echoed those sentiments, saying: “As the head coach said, this is not going to save the season.

“But the history of United is written with titles, so that’s why we’re focused very much on tomorrow and to be able to play in the Champions League next season, so it’s very important and altogether we’re going to try and win.”

United have performed far better in Europe than they have done domestically, with Amorim dealing with numerous teething problems since succeeding Erik ten Hag in November.

Progressing from the club’s 18th European semi-final and winning the Europa League would help build belief in Amorim’s project, but he says that “is not the most important thing”.

“Of course people are going to look in a different way for this season, especially for the coach,” Amorim said. “Again, it’s something more in the core of our club that a lot of things we need to change. We need be consistent.

“Europa League will not change anything in our problems – it’s going to help us to have Champions League next year, more money to spend – but the problems are still there.

“We have to change the minds of our fans with consistency, good decisions, good recruitment, good academy. This is what we need to change to take this club back to the top.

“This is more of a shortcut to go to European games. Nothing more.”

Amorim is confident United “will be fine with Champions League or without” but there is no disguising the boost it can provide during his rebuild.

Amorim’s side have only 39 points in the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)

But now all focus is on their toughest test yet against a Bilbao side seeking to reach a dream European final at their home ground.

“They are really strong as a team, really intense, really aggressive – even for a Spanish team they are aggressive in every duel,” Amorim said.

“They have great players one v one. Nico Williams is a special player. They are the best defence in Spain in the league. We are not scoring too many goals, so it’s going to be a tough match for us.”

United are boosted by the return of Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt, who have been out since February and the start of April respectively.

“To start, no (they are not ready),” Amorim said. “But they can be in the squad for the game.”