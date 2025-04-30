Manchester City striker Erling Haaland back in training after injury

Erling Haaland has returned to training with Manchester City following an ankle injury.

Images from an open training session on Wednesday showed the Norway striker back in training with the team.

Haaland has been absent for City since sustaining the ankle issue in his team’s FA Cup quarter-final victory against Bournemouth in March.

Erling Haaland was injured during City’s FA Cup meeting with Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)

The 24-year-old has scored 30 goals this season for City, with 21 of those coming in the Premier League, and boss Pep Guardiola is expected to provide an injury update during his press conference on Thursday.

Midfielder Rodri was also spotted training as he makes his return from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Ballon d’Or winner has been sidelined since sustaining the problem in September during City’s clash with Arsenal and had returned to individual training in February.