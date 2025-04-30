Shropshire Star
Bournemouth striker Evanilson has Manchester United red card overturned

The Brazilian was dismissed in the 70th minute of Sunday’s 1-1 draw with United at the Vitality Stadium following a challenge on Noussair Mazraoui.

Bournemouth striker Evanilson, second from right, was sent off against Manchester United
Bournemouth striker Evanilson, second from right, was sent off against Manchester United on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)

Bournemouth striker Evanilson is available to feature in Saturday’s Premier League game at Arsenal after having a three-match ban overturned following his red card against Manchester United.

His suspension was removed after a successful claim of wrongful dismissal by the Cherries.

In addition to this weekend’s visit to the Gunners, Bournemouth’s club-record signing had been set to miss a home game against Aston Villa and a trip to Manchester City.

“An independent regulatory commission has removed Evanilson’s three-match ban following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal,” read a statement from the Football Association.

“The AFC Bournemouth forward was sent off during the Premier League fixture against Manchester United on Sunday, 27 April, for serious foul play.”

