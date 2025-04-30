Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt travel with Man Utd for Athletic Bilbao clash

Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt have travelled to Spain for Manchester United’s crunch Europa League semi-final at Athletic Bilbao.

Ruben Amorim’s men are preparing for Thursday’s first leg at San Mames, where the Red Devils hope to return for the May 21 showpiece against Tottenham or Bodo/Glimt.

United have been boosted ahead of the season-defining semi-final by the return of Diallo and De Ligt.

The former has been laid low since February after sustaining ankle ligament damage that had made him touch and go to play again this season.

De Ligt has been out for a month with an issue of his own, missing United’s last six matches in all competitions.

The pair trained with their United team-mates at Carrington on Wednesday morning and were part of the 26-man squad that travelled to Bilbao later that day.

It remains to be seen whether they will be named in the matchday squad.

Matthijs de Ligt trains with his Manchester United team-mates at Carrington (Nick Potts/PA).

United said on their website: “A larger group has been selected as there is due to be a session locally on Friday morning, which will feature youngsters, including Chido Obi and Sekou Kone, who are not eligible to play in the Europa League.”

A Premier League trip to Brentford follows on Sunday for United, whose extended squad includes teenagers Bendito Mantato, 17, and Jaydan Kamason, 18, along with recent debutant Tyler Fredricson, 20.

Ayden Heaven and Toby Collyer missed out through injury, joining Lisandro Martinez, Joshua Zirkzee and Diogo Dalot on the sidelines for the San Mames clash.