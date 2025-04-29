Trump Turnberry decision up to Open organisers, says Downing Street

Downing Street says the hosting of the Open is a matter for the organisers amid claims US President Donald Trump has made repeated requests to Sir Keir Starmer for the 2028 event to be held at his Turnberry course.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman did not deny that Whitehall officials had been in contact with the R&A, which organises the Open, about hosting the tournament at Trump Turnberry, but said it was independent of Government.

He said: “I wouldn’t get into specific conversations but it’s for sporting bodies to make decisions on tournament venues, not the Government.

“Obviously the Government is in regular contact with sporting bodies on tournaments in the usual way but not beyond that.”

Turnberry last hosted the Open in 2009 (Jane Barlow/PA)

He added: “It’s clearly right and proper and usual for Government to engage with organisers of major sporting events as part of the business of Government, but in terms of decisions around tournament hosting venues, that is for the relevant sporting bodies to take decisions on.”

Asked whether Mr Trump had raised using Turnberry, which last hosted the Open in 2009, for the 2028 event in conversation with the Prime Minister, he said: “I’m not going to go beyond the readouts that you’ve got on their conversations.

“But the point is that decisions on tournament venues are rightly a matter for the relevant sporting bodies.”

The R&A has been contacted for comment.