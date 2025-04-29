Ryan Reynolds in it for the long haul at Wrexham after Championship promotion

Ryan Reynolds has revealed he is looking forward to “many more” years at Wrexham following their promotion to the Championship.

Deadpool star Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham for £2million in February 2021 and have since led the Welsh club out of the National League and into the second tier.

Wrexham beat Charlton 3-0 on Saturday to became the first team in English professional football to achieve three successive promotions.

Co-owner Ryan Reynolds, left, saw Wrexham promoted to the Championship on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Writing on X, Reynolds said: “This club is the sum of its supporters.

“Before we showed up they’d saved it multiple times. It’s a temple as much as a football pitch. @Wrexham_AFC has been one of the greatest experiences of my life.”

Reynolds’ post accompanied a clip of him attending an Ed Sheeran concert, with the Ipswich minority owner having told him: “Ryan, I think Wrexham are going to get promoted and we’re going to see each other next season.”

Ipswich fan and minority owner Ed Sheeran saw his side relegated from the Premier League to the Championship on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ipswich were relegated from the Premier League to the Championship on Saturday.

Reynolds crossed his fingers after Sheeran’s comments in a video charting Wrexham’s success, accompanied by American band Green Day’s song ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)’.

Reynolds said: “It’s hard to avoid immediately starting work on next season – but important to take the moment in. Looking back and looking forward feels really good right now.

“I think I speak for @RMcElhenney when I say, thank you for the greatest four years and here’s to many more.”