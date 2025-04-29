Proud to take on the role – Nat Sciver-Brunt named England captain

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been appointed England captain, leading the side into a new era alongside head coach Charlotte Edwards.

Sciver-Brunt was the instant favourite to pick up the baton from long-serving skipper Heather Knight, having served as the latter’s vice-captain, and her appointment marks the first major decision of Edwards’ reign.

The all-rounder was the heartbeat of the team throughout Knight’s nine-year stint at the helm but must now find a way to lift the side after a difficult period that included a poor showing at last year’s T20 World Cup and Ashes humiliation in Australia.

Sciver-Brunt has led the side on several previous occasions, but was in the role for a disappointing exit in the bronze-medal match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and later took a mental-health break from the game.

Although not widely considered a natural on-field leader, she has the experience, know-how and international pedigree to make her Edwards’ first choice.

The 32-year-old has been an integral part of England’s set-up since making her debut in 2013 and is regarded as one of the world’s most gifted cricketers.

Sciver-Brunt has a notable collection of awards, including winning the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year for 2022 and 2023. She was also named PCA Women’s Player of the Year in 2017 and 2022 and been a part of the ICC Women’s ODI and T20 Teams of the Year in 2023.

Currently ranked number three in the ICC world batting rankings in ODI cricket, Sciver-Brunt has spent the previous three years as vice-captain.

In 2021, Sciver-Brunt captained her country for the first time in international cricket for the third IT20 match against New Zealand, and also took charge for the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Sciver-Brunt was part of the team that won the 2017 World Cup and has played 259 times for England across formats to date.

She averages 46.47 in Tests, 45.91 in ODIs and 28.45 in IT20s, whilst also taking 181 international wickets.

Most recently, Sciver-Brunt ended the 2025 Women’s Premier League in India with 523 runs, becoming the first player to accumulate more than 500 runs in a single season. She also became the first to score 1,000 runs in the WPL.

Sciver-Brunt, who is currently on maternity leave following the birth of her first child with former England team-mate Katherine, said: “I’m really proud to take on the role of captain of the England Women’s team and it’s an honour to have been asked by Charlotte, someone I’ve always looked up to.

“Ever since I made my England debut back in 2013, all I have wanted to do is help the team in every way that I can. I will try my best to lead this team to success, whilst empowering them to be the best version of themselves.”