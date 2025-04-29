Madrid Open to resume following Monday’s power cut

Play at the Madrid Open will resume as scheduled on Tuesday following Monday’s power cut.

The outage, which affected much of Spain and Portugal, forced play to be suspended just after 12.30pm local time on Monday.

Later in the afternoon the entire schedule for the day was cancelled, and the tournament announced on Tuesday morning they were still experiencing problems, with the opening of the gates to fans delayed.

But the problem has now been sorted and a statement on the Madrid Open X feed said: “Power supply has been restored at the Caja Magica. To ensure the proper functioning of the entire facility, gates will open at 11:00 AM, and play will begin at 12:00 PM, as originally scheduled.”

Britain’s Jacob Fearnley was among those affected on Monday, with the Scot having just broken Grigor Dimitrov’s serve to stay in the third-round match. He will resume trailing 6-4 5-4.

The power cut meant the electronic line calling, which has replaced line judges, did not work, while the spider camera was stuck in a low position over the court.

Fellow British players Jack Draper and Cameron Norrie are also set to be in action on Tuesday along with top seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev.

Spanish power distributor Red Electrica said more than 99 per cent of the country’s power had been restored by 6am on Tuesday, with the cause of the unprecedented outage still being investigated.