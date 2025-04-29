Former Arsenal defender Louise Quinn announces retirement

Former Arsenal defender Louise Quinn has announced her retirement from football after a glittering playing career.

The 34-year-old, who made 121 senior appearances for the Republic of Ireland, won the Women’s Super League and the Women’s League Cup during her spell with the Gunners.

Quinn said: “When the time arrives that you need to write your retirement statement, they are the hardest words to find. But it is time for me to hang up the boots.

“There are so many reasons as to why or why not but it’s just one of those things, when you know, you know.”

The Blessington native began her career in Ireland with Peamount United, for whom she played Women’s Champions League football, before heading overseas for spells with Eskilstuna United in Sweden, English sides Notts County, Arsenal and Birmingham and Fiorentina in Italy.