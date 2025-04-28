Snooker’s transgender inclusion policy to be reviewed after Supreme Court ruling

Snooker will review its transgender inclusion policy in light of a landmark UK Supreme Court ruling, the sport’s world governing body has said.

The sport currently allows trans women to compete in its female category if they can demonstrate their testosterone has been below 10 nmol/L for at least 12 months, and then maintain it below that level.

However, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association has told the PA news agency that policy will now be reviewed after the Supreme Court offered a clarification on the meaning of the Equality Act.

“Following on from the Supreme Court Ruling published on April 16 2025, the WPBSA is conducting a review of its Trans and Gender Diverse Policy,” the body said in a statement.

“The WPBSA’s position has always been that its policy would be subject to immediate review should there be a change in circumstances.

“This is a complicated issue as the WPBSA is a world body and has to ensure it complies with equality legislation around the world as well as in the UK.”

The review also comes after pool changed its trans inclusion policy last week following receipt of a report which concluded it was a gender-affected sport.

Under the Equality Act, such sports can lawfully exclude competitors based on sex. The Supreme Court ruling clarified that references to “sex” in the Equality Act meant “biological sex”.

The PA news agency understands there are currently no trans women on the World Women’s Snooker Tour, which ends next month with the World Championship in China.