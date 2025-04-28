Sir Sadiq Khan says London could ‘knock it out of the park’ as an Olympic host

London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan has given his backing to the city bidding for the 2040 Olympic Games.

A report published on Monday found the staging of six major sports events in London last year – including football’s Champions League final – generated £230million for the city.

Khan told The Times he believes that positive economic impact should drive an ambition to make London the sporting capital of the world – including the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 15 years’ time.

London successfully hosted the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“I would like to see London become the first city to host the Games four times,” he said.

“And if we have the World (Athletics) Championships in 2029, it means in the lead-up there’s energy, enthusiasm and investment in track and field, which means you will have the future Mo Farahs, the future Paula Radcliffes.

“Globally, everyone loves coming to London. And we’ve managed to stage a good event every year in the London Diamond League. I’m in favour of this. I was in Paris last summer and I saw the transformation of their city.

“But we could knock it out of the park in relation to the Olympics, using the assets we already have in the aquatics centre, the stadium, the velodrome. And we could have some events outside of London too. London could be a hub.”

London last hosted the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2012.

Having the Games again in 2040 would cap a golden period which would include hosting the men’s football Euros in 2028 and the Women’s World Cup in 2035.

The latter still requires the approval of FIFA Congress next year, but president Gianni Infantino confirmed earlier this month that a bid from the four UK nations was the only “valid” one received for the tournament.