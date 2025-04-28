Jurgen Klopp ‘extremely positive’ about Liverpool’s future after title win

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is “extremely positive” about the club’s future after offering his congratulations to the new Premier League champions.

The squad which won a record-equalling 20th league title in Arne Slot’s first season was assembled by the German before he left last summer.

After his final game he sang Slot’s name on the pitch – something which was reciprocated by the Dutchman in Sunday’s celebrations at Anfield – and the pair have kept in contact ever since.

He signed off “Thank you Luv”, a reference to the phrase he chose to have printed on the front of his hoodie at his farewell to recognise the saying which made him feel at home during nine years on Merseyside.

Slot has frequently mentioned he was grateful for the quality of the squad bequeathed to him and he explained why he publicly thanked his predecessor following the 5-1 victory over Tottenham.

“Why did I do that? Because of what he did before I even arrived here. That’s something not one manager had ever done before,” he said.

“That is what definitely helped me, but apart from that he helped me even more with the team he left behind and the culture he left behind in that team.

“The quality the players have was obvious for everyone but the culture of hard work, the culture of not only the players but also the staff members, has been incredible.

“That’s one of the reasons we could achieve what we have achieved this season. For obvious reasons, it was a nice moment to thank him as well.”