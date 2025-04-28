Chris Eubank Jr discharged from hospital following ‘precautionary checks’

Chris Eubank Jr has been discharged from hospital after two nights having been admitted as a precaution following his points win over bitter rival Conor Benn at the weekend.

Eubank was given the nod 116-112 on all three of the judges’ scorecards after a bruising bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening before immediately leaving for a nearby hospital.

His promoter Ben Shalom rebuffed Benn’s claims Eubank had suffered a broken jaw and insisted his 35-year-old fighter had gone to hospital for “precautionary checks… and (to) ensure everything is in order”.

The PA news agency understands Eubank left hospital on Monday morning, and he wrote on social media: “Well it took nearly 3 years but we finally got the job done.

“Big shout out to everyone that supported the fight on Saturday & made it the once in a lifetime event that it was…without the fans none of this is possible, thank you.”

The all-British bout, originally scheduled for October 2022 but scuppered by Benn’s two failed drug tests and rearranged, was supposed to be at middleweight but Eubank missed weight by half an ounce.

Eubank, who came in under the stipulated rehydration weight of 170lbs the following morning, was surprisingly accompanied on his ring walk in north London by his father Chris Eubank Sr.

The pair’s estrangement was one of the main subplots of this contest, which Eubank Sr was an outspoken critic of, labelling his son a “disgrace” for slapping Benn with an egg in the build-up in February.

Yet they arrived together arm-in-arm at the venue, to the raucous cheers of a 65,000 crowd, before Eubank Jr got the better of an all-action firefight to hand Benn his first defeat as a professional.

Eubank Sr defeated Nigel Benn – Conor’s father – in 1990 in a world middleweight title fight before a draw three years later with Benn’s WBC and Eubank’s WBO super-middleweight crowns at stake.