Nicolas Jackson urges Chelsea to put win against Everton behind them

Chelsea match-winner Nicolas Jackson urged his team-mates to put Saturday’s 1-0 victory against Everton behind them and focus on the run-in in the race for the Champions League.

Jackson’s goal midway through the first half at Stamford Bridge was his first since December and made it three Premier League wins in five for Enzo Maresca’s side, who face arguably the toughest fixtures of any of the sides battling for the top five.

They play runaway leaders Liverpool at home next Sunday before a trip to Newcastle a week later.

Manchester United visit west London on May 16 then the season concludes in a possibly defining showdown with Nottingham Forest – themselves in the thick of the Champions League scramble – at the City Ground on the final day.

Yet there is clear momentum developing behind Maresca’s side, who went fifth on Saturday.

A dramatic 2-1 victory away at Fulham a week ago, secured when Pedro Neto slammed in the winner in the third minute of added time, rescued their top-five bid just as it appeared to be veering off course, and the win against the Toffees kept their train moving.

With five points separating third from seventh, Chelsea’s fate is firmly in their own hands to win a first place in Europe’s top competition since 2023.

“Every game counts,” Jackson told Chelsea’s website. “Now it’s about forgetting this one and focusing on the next one.”

Maresca had previously said he doubted whether his side would qualify for the Champions League without the goals of Jackson and Cole Palmer, with the England forward’s own drought having entered its fourth month.

However, Jackson’s goal – finished off wonderfully into the bottom corner from 20 yards after receiving Enzo Fernandez’s pass to feet – was a further sign that Chelsea are coming good at the right time.

“I’m very happy that we won and I scored,” said Jackson. “I think I’ve hit the post (from that position) three times so I’m happy I scored and we won.

“I’ve just come back from injury, and I’m getting back to my level. I was confident when I hit the ball and it went in.

“We are confident we can finish in the Champions League spots. As you can see, everyone is fighting for it, it just depends on us and now we just focus on the next one.”

Everton boss David Moyes, whose side are 14th having long since secured their top-flight survival, has now seen his team win only one of their last nine.

“I think the players have fared really well (over the past five matches),” he said. “We’ve not been out of any game in what has been a really difficult period.

“It never feels good if you lose two but we were in all of the games, we had chances and moments to get more out of them.”