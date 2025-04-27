Liverpool secure Premier League title with crushing win against Tottenham

Liverpool clinched the Premier League title in style as they came from behind to thrash Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield.

First-half strikes from Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo all but wrapped up a record-equalling 20th top-flight title before Mohammed Salah’s 28th goal of a prolific campaign and a Destiny Udogie own goal made the scoreline emphatic.

Spurs briefly threatened to spoil a party that began hours before kick-off by taking an early lead through former Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke but the Londoners put up little resistance as the Reds clicked into gear.

The title, secured with four games to spare, is only the Merseysiders’ second in 35 years. It is also the first in that period they have been permitted to celebrate in front of fans after their 2020 success came during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Arne Slot’s side had gone into the game with a 12-point lead over second-placed Arsenal and needing only a draw to formally secure a trophy win that has seemed inevitable for some weeks.

The victory caps a memorable first season as manager for Slot, who succeeded the successful and hugely popular Jurgen Klopp last summer.

Slot is the first Dutch manager to win the Premier League and the fifth man to do so in their debut campaign after Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Manuel Pellegrini and Antonio Conte.