Everything can change – Ruben Amorim offers hope to Man Utd fans

Ruben Amorim reassured Manchester United fans “everything can change” in the balance of Premier League power after rivals Liverpool emulated his club’s record 20 top-flight titles.

While Arne Slot’s runaway leaders were on the cusp of being crowned champions with victory over Tottenham at Anfield, 14th-placed United required an added-time equaliser from Rasmus Hojlund to scrape an unconvincing 1-1 draw at 10-man Bournemouth.

United looked set to suffer a 16th defeat of their worst Premier League campaign when Cherries forward Antoine Semenyo was gifted a 23rd-minute opener.

But Evanilson’s disputed 70th-minute red card for a challenge on Noussair Mazraoui shifted the momentum, prior to Hojlund pouncing in the sixth of nine added minutes.

Evanilson’s red card proved costly for Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)

United supporters sang of their 20 titles in the south coast sunshine before head coach Amorim insisted adding to that tally, which last increased in 2013, remains his long-term objective.

“The first thing is to focus on ourselves, not on the other teams,” said Amorim.

“The next thing is to be really honest. We (United and Liverpool) are in different levels in this moment. But everything can change.

“And I remember when I started (watching) the Premier League, it was the opposite, so everything can change.

“We need to focus on step by step, not trying to think too far ahead.

“We have an ultimate goal, which is winning the Premier League. I’m not crazy, I know that is not going to be next year.

Ruben Amorim endured another frustrating afternoon until a stoppage-time equaliser (Adam Davy/PA)

“We need to improve next year. But I know it is important for the fans.

“We know that but we need to be honest with them and work hard every day.”

European hopefuls Bournemouth looked to have done enough to complete a first league double over United after Semenyo benefited from a calamitous United free-kick to claim the opener.

But, with time ticking away, Luke Shaw’s low cross was turned goalward by Manuel Ugarte, allowing Hojlund to instinctively divert the ball beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga.

“The start of the game was hard for us; high pressure from the opponent, we lose some possession in our build-up and their goal is like that,” said Amorim.

“If you look at our games, it’s always a little bit our fault the way we suffer goals and then everything is so much harder to do.

“We managed to score one but I feel we lost two points today.”

With four games to go, the result leaves Bournemouth 10th – a point adrift of both Fulham and Brighton.

Andoni Iraola was frustrated by the decision to reduce Bournemouth to 10 men (Adam Davy/PA)

Cherries boss Andoni Iraola was critical of the pivotal red card, which was upgraded from yellow following a VAR review, and rued a major setback in his side’s quest for continental qualification.

“I’m frustrated, for us it’s two points that are massive, big consequences,” he said.

“Now the repercussions are bigger because you don’t have time to recover these points and it’s two points that for us are very costly.”

On Evanilson’s dismissal, he said: “It’s common sense, he slips. Everyone sees that he slips.

“Even if you consider it doesn’t matter if he slips, he doesn’t catch him with the leg that goes high; he catches him with the leg that goes down on the floor.

“The referee referees the play and (for) the VAR (to intervene), supposedly it has to be something super clear, super obvious.

“I want to see the process, if they have showed him (referee Peter Bankes) a still image or if they have showed him all the play in real speed. It’s very difficult to accept.”