Daniel Dubois eyes ‘chance for revenge’ after Oleksandr Usyk rematch confirmed

Daniel Dubois has revenge on his mind after landing a heavyweight unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium on July 19.

The British fighter, who holds the IBF belt, has been angling for a rematch against the WBA, WBO and WBC champion, who stopped him in the ninth round of their previous meeting in August 2023.

Now the pair have agreed to a sequel at the national stadium and will meet face to face at a press conference on Tuesday.

Dubois’ camp, led by promoter Frank Warren, were unhappy about the circumstances of the 27-year-old’s previous defeat in Poland. Referee Luis Pabon ruled that a fifth-round knockdown of Usyk was a low blow, allowing him a lengthy recovery period, and his call was strongly contested in the aftermath.

Since then Dubois has bounced back by defeating Jarrell Miller, claiming the vacant IBF belt with a win over Filip Hrgovic, and knocking out Anthony Joshua at Wembley. Usyk has not boxed since beating Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia in December.

“This is the fight I wanted and demanded and now I get my chance for revenge against Oleksandr Usyk,” said Dubois.

“I should have won the first fight and was denied by the judgement of the referee, so I will make no mistake this time around in front of my people at the national stadium in my home city.

“I am a superior and more dangerous fighter now and Usyk will find this out for himself on July 19. I would like to thank my promoter Frank for making this happen for me and I intend to repay him by becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.”

Usyk, who won his previous unification bout against Fury last May on a split decision and beat him again seven months later, is eager to put his full collection together again.

“I’m grateful to God for the opportunity to once again fight for the undisputed championship,” he said.

“Thank you, Daniel, for taking care of my IBF belt – now I want it back.”

The prospect of getting the two men back in the ring together rose last month amid reports that a request has been lodged with the WBO to sanction the Dubois-Usyk clash ahead of a scheduled mandatory defence against Joseph Parker.

Dubois had been looking at a possible all-British affair against Derek Chisora had his hopes of a second crack at the Ukrainian fallen through.

A head-to-head press conference has been scheduled for Tuesday, with tickets for the eagerly-awaited contest on sale the following day.