No letting up: Pep Guardiola says Kevin De Bruyne ‘wants the best for the club’

Pep Guardiola understands Kevin De Bruyne’s disappointment but is convinced he will give everything to go out on a high at Manchester City.

The long-serving Belgian playmaker, who will leave City when his contract expires in the summer, this week spoke of his sorrow at not being offered a new deal.

The 33-year-old is one of the most decorated players in the club’s history having won 16 trophies in a glorious 10-year spell, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

De Bruyne is targeting a third FA Cup triumph (Adam Davy/PA)

He will hope to take a step towards a third FA Cup as City take on Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday.

Guardiola said: “That would be good, of course it would be. He’s behaved unbelievably all these years and, this month, again, since he announced that he’s in the last months here in Manchester City. It will happen until the end.

“He’s trained really good. He’s playing and helping us with his skills and his talents. I know he wants the best for the club.”

Guardiola admits the decision to release De Bruyne was among his toughest “by far”.

The veteran joins a growing list of club stalwarts who have moved on in recent years after the likes of Yaya Toure, Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho, David Silva and Vincent Kompany.

Guardiola (right) understands De Bruyne’s frustration (Martin Rickett/PA)

Guardiola said: “I have lived a lot of things with them – a lot, good moments and terrible, bad moments.

“Sergio, David Silva, all the players – we can make a long, long list and we are only nine years here.

“There are a lot of players that come in and after they leave, they are part of my life. It’s impossible not to feel it. Of course, it’s so difficult.

“The feelings that he (Kevin) has – I understand completely. It cannot be otherwise. I wish personally for him and his family all the best.”