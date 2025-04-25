Tennessee Titans select quarterback Cam Ward with first pick in 2025 NFL draft

The Tennessee Titans selected University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the number one pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ward finished fourth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy after his lone season at Miami, tallying 4,313 yards in the air with 39 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions.

The Titans won just three games in the 2024/25 NFL season, finishing their year with six straight losses.

Ward’s selection marks the third time in 15 NFL drafts that Tennessee picked a quarterback in the first round.

In a surprise selection at number two, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up three spots to select two-way player Travis Hunter.

The Heisman Trophy winner played both receiver and defensive back at Colorado, catching 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns to go along with 35 tackles and four interceptions on the defensive end.