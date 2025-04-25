Mark Allen celebrates 147 at World Championship but trails against Chris Wakelin

Mark Allen recovered from a nightmare start to the second session of his second-round match against Chris Wakelin by completing the 15th maximum break at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

The Antrim star had failed to pot a ball in the three previous frames as qualifier Wakelin proceeded to turn a 6-2 overnight advantage into a 10-2 lead.

But Allen made his intentions clear in the first frame after the mid-session interval, targeting a long black and riding his luck on the yellow to wrap up his first 147 at the famous venue.

Allen punched the air after sinking the black and was warmly congratulated by Wakelin, who still retains the improbable chance of securing a place in his first quarter-final with a session to spare.

A remarkable session had started in anguish for Allen, who missed a simple yellow off its spot in the first frame of the day to gift Wakelin a 7-2 lead.

The 33-year-old from Rugby then proceeded to play faultless snooker as he reeled off the next three frames without Allen scoring a point, including three remarkable pots with the white tight on the bottom cushion.

Mark Allen (left) trails qualifier Chris Wakelin despite his 147 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wakelin potted a yellow to the middle in the 12th frame that seven-time champion Stephen Hendry, commentating on the BBC, called “one of the best shots I’ve ever seen”.

Co-commentator Steve Davis hailed an “astonishing performance” by Wakelin, adding: “There have been some fantastic shots played over the years at the Crucible, but that’s up there in the top 10 for me.”