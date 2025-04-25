Josh Tongue takes five wickets as Nottinghamshire dominate Sussex

Josh Tongue picked up a second consecutive five-wicket haul as Nottinghamshire dismissed Sussex for 169 on the opening day of the battle of the top two in Division One of the Rothesay County Championship.

England bowler Tongue generated some rapid pace and was well backed up by Brett Hutton, who continued his early-season form with four for 53 after Oli Carter top scored for Sussex with 46.

Nottinghamshire lost Ben Duckett cheaply but captain Haseeb Hameed finished unbeaten on 67 as the hosts closed on 164 for three at Trent Bridge.

Jordan Clark took five for 68 as reigning champions Surrey bowled out Somerset for 283 in the final over of the day at the Oval.

Tom Lammonby’s 76 spearheaded the Somerset innings, while 62 from captain Lewis Gregory helped the visitors reach 250 and a first batting point.

At New Road, debutant loanee Jake Ball contributed five wickets as Durham dismissed bottom club Worcestershire for 162.

Henry Nicholls made 42 on his Worcestershire bow before the home side fought back by reducing Durham to 55 for four to end the day 107 runs ahead.