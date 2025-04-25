It was wrong – Eni Aluko says sorry for controversial Ian Wright comments

Eni Aluko has apologised to fellow pundit Ian Wright after appearing to suggest his presence risked blocking opportunities for women.

Aluko told BBC Radio Four’s Woman’s Hour on Wednesday that Wright needed to be aware of the “finite opportunities for women”.

Her comments have since come in for heavy criticism, and on Friday she issued an apology to Wright via her Instagram Story.

“Ian Wright is a brilliant broadcaster and role model whose support for the women’s game has been significant,” she wrote.

“In my interview with Woman’s Hour this week, I was trying to make a broader point about the limited opportunities for women in football – whether that’s in coaching, broadcasting or commercial spaces – and the importance of creating more space for women to thrive on and off the pitch.

“But it was wrong for Ian’s name to be raised in that conversation, and for that I sincerely apologise. I’ve known and worked with Ian for many years and have nothing but love and respect for him.”

Former Arsenal and England striker Wright is a passionate advocate for women’s football and regularly presents on coverage of the England Women’s team.