Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo score 58 to lead at Zurich Classic

Records tumbled on Thursday as the team of Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo took the opening round lead at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a score of 14-under 58.

The duo eclipsed Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard for the lead about an hour after the brothers tied the Four-ball scoring record with a 13-under 59.

Defending champions Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy opened with an eight under 64, despite McIlroy spending the preceding week battling illness.

Lowry got off to a flying start on the back nine with three birdies in their first four holes, with Masters champion McIlroy eventually adding a birdie on the first and an eagle on the second.

Speaking after the round, McIlroy said: “Shane got off to a really good start. I didn’t do anything.

“Shane joked I could have got a couple extra hours in bed if I wanted to. I played a bit better coming in. It was okay.

“We felt like we left a few shots out there, but we were just saying the two Foursomes days on Friday and Sunday here are the important days in this tournament, and it’s important for us to obviously post a good score tomorrow.”

The reigning champions have never defended their title at the Zurich Classic.