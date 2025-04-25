Chris Eubank Jr reveals ‘pain’ of brother’s death and estrangement from father

Chris Eubank Jr has spoken about the “pain” he feels following his estrangement from his father and the death of his brother ahead of his fight with rival Conor Benn.

The comments came ahead of the showdown between Eubank Jr and Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, more than 30 years after their fathers began their own storied rivalry.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Benn vowed to inflict “pain” on Eubank Jr in their middleweight contest.

“What is pain, though?” replied Eubank Jr, whose brother Sebastian died suddenly in 2021, aged 29.

“I have a brother who is buried in the desert in Dubai – that is pain. I have his son, three years old, he asks: ‘Why can’t I see my daddy? Why can’t he take me to school?’ That is pain.”

Eubank Sr labelled his son a “disgrace” for slapping Benn with an egg at a press conference in February.

The pair are said to not have spoken in years following the breakdown of their relationship after Eubank Jr removed his father as part of his boxing entourage.

“My own father, a man I’ve idolised for my entire life, doesn’t speak to me, we haven’t spoken for years and he thinks I’m a disgrace. These things is what pain is to me,” Eubank Jr added.

Eddie Hearn stormed out of the press conference after Eubank Jr continued his pre-fight antics of not letting the Matchroom promoter speak without interruption.

Hearn left the stage and allowed Matchroom CEO Frank Smith to take his place at the table.

Conor Benn prepared for the fight in Mallorca (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Both Hearn and Smith were subjects of Eubank Jr’s public tirade against promoters in September where he labelled them “scumbags” – a statement he apologised for afterwards.

“I can’t wait for Conor Benn to smash you to pieces,” Hearn said before making his exit.

“I’m going to introduce you to scumbag number two, Frank Smith, come and take over.”

To which Eubank Jr added: “Frank, if Eddie isn’t speaking, do you think you’re going to get a word in?

“We’re going to have some parliamentary procedure here, anything Matchroom, Eddie Hearn or Frank Smith has to say is irrelevant and will not be heard.”

Conor Benn, who has fought twice since being cleared to box following his two failed drug tests in 2022, had his training camp in Mallorca.

His father Nigel, whose two fights against Eubank Sr in the 90s has exacerbated the tensions between the two sons, revealed Benn made IBF champion William Scull “quit” in sparring.

“Denzel Bentley had his hands full with Conor,” Nigel Benn said.

“He then fought (Bruno) Surace who knocked out (Jaime) Munguia and Conor bullied him around.

“Then, to put the cherry on top, he sparred William Scull, an IBF champion. In round eight he quit, he just stopped and he couldn’t take no more. I just thought ‘my little boy just damaged the IBF champion’.

“I don’t believe this fight (vs Eubank) goes past four rounds.”

It was revealed on Thursday that former a rival of Eubank Jr, Billy Joe Saunders, has been hired by the Benn team to inspect his hand wraps before the bell rings in what is the latest act of mind games between the two camps.