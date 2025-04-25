Arne Slot wants Liverpool to win Premier League title in front of packed Anfield

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admits his side have a big responsibility to fans to win the Premier League at Anfield.

Five years ago Jurgen Klopp’s team lifted the trophy in an empty stadium due to Covid restrictions, having won a first title in 30 years by 18 points.

Although there were celebrations outside the ground – both on the night they were confirmed as champions after Manchester City lost at Chelsea when Liverpool were not even playing, and the final game of the season – there was no victory parade for fans to show their appreciation.

With just one point needed from their remaining five matches, Anfield is gearing up for a party at home to Tottenham, who have their eye on Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg to save a dreadful season, and the expectation is that confirmation will come on Sunday.

But Slot knows he and his players cannot be consumed by the occasion.

“It’s a big responsibility because we are aware of the fact that the last time this club won the league it was Covid time, so everybody is looking forward to Sunday,” he said.

“But we know that there’s still a job to be done, and that’s at least one point. That’s what we know, that’s something we are definitely aware of here inside this building.

“Hopefully our fans support us in the best possible way they can, which they’ve done the whole season, and are aware of the fact that we still need a point.”

Slot will join Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Manuel Pellegrini as the fifth manager to win the Premier League in his debut season.

Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to their last Premier League title during the Covid-impacted 2019/20 season (Peter Byrne/PA)

He would become the first Dutchman and the third Liverpool manager to win the league in his first full season in charge, emulating Joe Fagan in 1983-84 and Kenny Dalglish in 1985-86.

However, he is not considering his place in history just yet.

“I get these questions, so then it comes to your mind, of course, but that’s the last thing you think about as a manager at this particular moment in time,” he added.

“The only thing I think about is that hopefully all the players are available and prepare them.

“I noticed last week (at Leicester) against a team that was relegated how hard it was to get the win over the line, so I’m not getting carried away at all.”

However, Slot hopes to be able to enjoy more than the few minutes of happiness he usually experiences after a game.

“I enjoy going to Anfield every single day, but the moment the referee blows his whistle, or even before that when I do my meetings, of course the focus is on trying to get the point or the win over the line,” he said.

“Normally we’re only settling for a win and a point is not enough.

“So the moment you enjoy is mostly when the referee blows his whistle. These are the three, four or five minutes that you’re really happy when you walk off the pitch.

“Then you walk into a dressing room where you always see one or two players that are not as happy as I am because they haven’t played, so then already you start to think, ‘OK, this has to be managed again as well’, and then I need to go to the media.

“So it’s mostly three or four or five minutes that you’re really happy, and then normal managerial life starts again.”