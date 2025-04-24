Ryan Giggs backs Ruben Amorim for Man Utd but says Marcus Rashford should leave

Ryan Giggs has backed Ruben Amorim as the right man to lead Manchester United but does not believe there is a way back for Marcus Rashford.

Speaking to his former team-mate on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, presented by Qatar Airways, Giggs discussed the current situation at Old Trafford.

Amorim’s arrival as manager has not arrested the club’s waning fortunes, with United sitting 14th in the Premier League table and more than 20 points adrift of the Champions League places.

Ryan Giggs has backed Ruben Amorim (Martin Rickett/PA)

Giggs, who spent nearly 30 years at United as player and coach, pinpointed failures in the transfer market, saying: “The recruitment, and I was part of it, the last 10-12 years has just been not good enough.”I like the manager, I like Amorim. I think he’s charismatic, he needs time, he needs a few transfer windows, he needs backing, but also he needs help on what is a United player and what a United player looks like.”

One player Amorim has not had at his disposal for the last three months is Rashford, who joined Aston Villa on loan after a breakdown in relations with the United boss.

Giggs, who helped bring Rashford through into the first team when he was assistant to then boss Louis van Gaal, believes the England man’s future lies away from Old Trafford.

“I don’t think he looked happy at United,” said the former winger. “I think he looks happier now. For Marcus and for United, I think it’s best if they part ways. He’d be a brilliant player for someone, but I don’t know who.”

Marcus Rashford, right, celebrates scoring for Aston Villa (John Walton/PA)

Giggs moved on from United to Wales but stepped down from his position in 2022 after being charged with assault against a former partner and her sister.

Giggs denied the charges and they were dropped after a jury failed to reach a verdict in an initial trial.

The 51-year-old had guided Wales to qualification for Euro 2020 but was not present during the tournament and has kept a low profile since.

“It was heartbreaking (not being at Euro 2020),” said Giggs, who is currently director of football at Salford.

“It was obviously a very difficult time because I’m watching it on TV. We scored late on and I’m jumping around the front room, and then all of a sudden, I look at the TV, and it’s all the staff and players jumping in the dugout, and I’m gone.”

:: Listen to the full Rio Meets Ryan Giggs interview on Apple Podcasts and Spotify from 6am on Friday, April 25.