Newcastle boss Eddie Howe back at work after pneumonia

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has returned to work after recovering from pneumonia.

The 47-year-old was hospitalised a fortnight ago and has been absent from Newcastle’s last three matches, with assistant Jason Tindall and coach Graeme Jones taking charge of the team.

But the Magpies said in a statement on Thursday: “Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that Eddie Howe has returned to his duties at the club’s training centre.

“Eddie had recently been hospitalised with pneumonia and has now returned to work after a period of recovery. We thank supporters for their warm wishes.”

Howe could now be back on the touchline for the visit of struggling Ipswich on Saturday.

In his absence, Newcastle thrashed both Manchester United and Crystal Palace at home but succumbed to a 4-1 defeat last weekend at Aston Villa.