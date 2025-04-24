Jamie Vardy to leave Leicester after 13 years at the club

Premier League winner Jamie Vardy will leave Leicester after 13 seasons at the end of the current campaign, the Foxes have announced.

The 38-year-old England striker, a key member of the team which lifted the title against the odds in 2016, will depart with almost 500 appearances for the club to his name in the wake of a relegation he has described as “such a s*** show”.

A statement on City’s official website said: “We can confirm legendary striker Jamie Vardy will leave Leicester City this summer after 13 seasons that have seen him become our greatest-ever player.”