Carlos Alcaraz out of Madrid Open due to injury with French Open on horizon

Carlos Alcaraz will play no part in the Madrid Open after he was forced to withdraw through injury in what could prove a potential blow to his participation in next month’s French Open.

The world number three required treatment for a groin problem in last Sunday’s final of the Barcelona Open where he fell to a straight-sets defeat to Holger Rune.

And he confirmed on Thursday that he will be sidelined for his home tournament with the start of his French Open defence at Roland Garros just one month away.

The Madrid Open tweeted: “Our two-time champion @carlosalcaraz announced on Thursday that he is unable to play the 2025 #MMOPEN due to an injury.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery, we hope to see you back here next year!”

Prior to his surprise loss against Rune, Alcaraz had been bidding to win a second title in a row following his Monte Carlo Masters triumph earlier this month.

The 21-year-old has four grand-slam titles. He followed up his US Open triumph in 2022 with consecutive titles at Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024. He also defeated Alexander Zverev in last year’s French Open final.