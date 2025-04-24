Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith return to county ranks this week

England duo Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith will make their first appearances of the county season on Friday.

Wicketkeeper Smith will line up alongside fellow Test players Ollie Pope and Gus Atkinson in Surrey’s clash with Somerset at the Kia Oval, with Duckett rejoining the Nottinghamshire ranks for their home game with Sussex.

Duckett said: “In an ideal world, I’ll score runs and contribute to a win, which is all I want to do.

Ben Duckett will join up with Nottinghamshire (Adam Davy/PA)

“But there’s also the fact that we have a young group of batters here, so I’m looking forward to spending time around the group, growing those relationships and helping them in a cricketing sense. I’m buzzing to get around them.

“It’s important to say, though, that I’m stepping into their dressing room, and I will play the way this group wants me to play.

“Whatever Hass (Haseeb Hameed) wants as captain – he’ll back me to go and play my natural game, which is great – but I’m stepping in for a week, and I’m really excited to do that.”