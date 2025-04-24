Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers ‘can 100 per cent compete with the best players in Europe’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 22-year-old Halesowen born star, has enjoyed an incredible rise since joining Villa in January 2024, becoming one of the most exciting players in the Premier League, setting the Champions League alight and also making his England debut.

But Rogers, a product of the West Brom academy, does not want to stop there and says he has the perfect platform at Villa Park.

“I would never put a ceiling on what I can do. It would be silly to,” the forward told the PA news agency.

“I want to achieve things in my career, I want to go far, I want to improve. Of course, it’s a good start and I am doing well but you can never put a lid or cap on it.

“I am enjoying my football, that is the most important thing, if I am at a place where I am happy with team-mates that are happy then I know that is going to get the best out of me.

“That is all I am focused on, I know what I am really good at, I know what I need to improve at and I have people around me who are pushing me to do so, that is the most important thing.

“I can 100 per cent compete with the best players in Europe.

“They have been doing it consistently for a number of years. That is the challenge, I have done it for a year, but that is nothing in the reality of what I want to do in my career and the category of players I want to be involved with.

Morgan Rogers has set the Premier League alight this season (PUMA handout)

“It’s a good start and I am happy, but it’s definitely not the end and I will keep pushing to get better.”

Rogers has been at the forefront of Villa’s resurgence under Unai Emery, who has allowed him to flourish by giving him license to take risks.

“Every day, he never lets me take a day off,” Rogers added.

“He knows where I need to get to and he is always pushing me. He is perfect for me, he allows me to be me, which is a big one. Not all managers do. He allows me to show what I’m about. It is working well.

“I am different to a lot of players. I love it. I would rather come off after 60 minutes of trying everything and it just not being my day as opposed to not trying anything and letting the game pass me by.

“I want to take risks and create chances for the team in my own way.”

Villa, who went out of the Champions League with a valiant quarter-final defeat to Paris St Germain, are fighting to get back there next season while also having an FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“For me we have one of the best managers in the world, our squad is getting better month by month, every one is improving and upping their level,” added Rogers, who recently signed with PUMA and wears their FUTURE boots.

“We want more, we know what we have to do at the end of the season, we want to be in the Champions League and win trophies and the only way to do that is to finish the season strongly.

“It’s so exciting, we have a lot to play for, we can take a lot of pride from our performances and move forward with it.”

