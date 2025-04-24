Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard wants ‘electric’ Emirates atmosphere for PSG clash

Leandro Trossard has called for Arsenal supporters to generate an “electric atmosphere” to carry their team to the final of the Champions League.

Following their 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace, which leaves Liverpool needing only a draw against Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday to be crowned Premier League champions, Arsenal will next be back in action against Paris St Germain at the Emirates.

Arsenal last played in a Champions League semi-final in 2009 and their sole appearance in the showpiece of Europe’s premier club competition arrived three years earlier where they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona.

But, although their title challenge has faded, with three draws from their last four outings, Arsenal will head into Tuesday’s last-four tie brimming with confidence following their 5-1 aggregate win against Real Madrid.

Arsenal won the first leg 3-0 at the Emirates and they will again be at home in the opening leg as they bid to take a step closer to a first European Cup success.

“Everyone is up for it,” said Trossard, who scored his fourth goal in as many league matches in Wednesday’s draw against Palace.

“We’ve got a six-day lead up to it. We need to rest up and prepare really well. With the home crowd behind us, there needs to be an electric atmosphere, and they will push us forward.

“We want the same as last time. They were incredible in the home game against Madrid. If we can do that again it would be amazing.”

Trossard could lead Arsenal’s attack against PSG, with makeshift forward Mikel Merino expected to revert to midfield in the absence of the suspended Thomas Partey.

Merino was not in Mikel Arteta’s squad for the visit of Palace and the Arsenal manager subsequently cast some doubt over his availability for the match against PSG. However, it is hoped the Spain international will be fit to face the French champions.

Away from their impressive European exploits, Arsenal are on course to finish runners-up in the Premier League for a third straight season and Trossard added: “Overall it wasn’t a great performance by us against Palace.

“It should have been better, especially if you have the lead twice. You need to defend it well and that is not what we did.

“We just need to start better and focus on the simple things. As a team, we might have taken it too easy. Then you see they had the quality to punish us and that’s what happened. Obviously it needs to be better, especially with the big game coming up.”