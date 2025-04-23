Rory McIlroy free of grand slam pressure a ‘scary’ prospect – Xander Schauffele

Rory McIlroy playing free from the burden of chasing a career grand slam is a “scary” prospect for his rivals, according to Open champion Xander Schauffele.

Schauffele said he would not be surprised if the world number two now “rattled off” several more major titles following his dramatic Masters victory at Augusta National.

The 31 year-old Olympic gold medallist, who won both the USPGA and Open crowns last year, made clear he also harbours the dream of claiming all four majors.

“It’s something that’s been written down a long time ago and something I think every golfer should try and achieve,” he said.

“There’s a reason there’s only been six of them (male golfers) to ever do it. But until last year it felt like it was impossible, almost.

Scottie Scheffler puts the green jacket on Masters champion McIlroy (David J. Phillip/AP)

“After a year like last year, it definitely lets a young pro like myself dream a little bit more again.

“It’s something I definitely look forward to challenging myself to accomplish in my career. It’ll be a lot of fun to try and do.”

Schauffele recently returned to action after missing two months of competitive golf due to a rib injury. He finished tied eighth at the Masters and feels good about his game heading into the rest of the season.

He described McIlroy’s green jacket win as “incredible for the game of golf”.

“Anything to get eyeballs on our game is a good thing, and him winning the Masters, a generational talent to do what he did, is obviously an incredible achievement,” the American said.

“Again, scary for guys like us. If that was something that was holding him back and now he feels free, that could be a pretty scary thing.”

Asked if McIlroy can now add to his five major wins, Schauffele said: “Yeah, I don’t see why he wouldn’t. He has all the tools, I think, when I look at his game and what he can do.”

Schauffele added: “Would I be surprised if he started rattling some off? No. Am I going to be there to try and stop him? Absolutely.”

The Californian, who won the claret jug at Royal Troon last year, was speaking to reporters via telecast at an event at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland previewing the 153rd Open Championship.

The Ryder Cup star said the extra focus on McIlroy teeing up on home turf as a Masters winner may allow him to escape some of the attention usually directed at the defending champion.

Schauffele with the claret jug after winning the 2024 Open at Royal Troon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“One of their own just won the grand slam, so everyone wants to get a piece of him,” he said. “That’s no different for the media.

“If I can use it to my advantage to sort of cruise along and fly under the radar, that’s exactly what I’ll do.”

Schauffele revealed his parents currently have custody of the claret jug, as his father Stefan enjoys drinking wine from it with friends.

The world number three says while he is not much of a drinker, he has also sampled wine from the famous trophy.

“I’ve had tequila out of it as well,” he added.