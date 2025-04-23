Ollie Watkins would expect ‘backlash’ if happy to sit on Aston Villa bench

Ollie Watkins says there would have been “a bit of backlash” if he was happy to sit on the bench as the frustrated Aston Villa striker looks to return to starting line-up in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

The 29-year-old made headlines after his man of the match display in last weekend’s 4-1 win against fellow top-five contenders Newcastle by admitting he was “fuming” at his bit-part Champions League role against Paris St Germain.

Boss Unai Emery was delighted by the way Watkins channelled that anger with a goal and assist against the Magpies, yet the England international was back behind Marcus Rashford on Tuesday as Villa suffered a late 2-1 loss at Manchester City.

The striker was brought off the bench in the 76th minute at the Etihad Stadium and is now hoping to get the nod when they head to Wembley on Saturday to face Palace.

“I was just saying, from my point of view, every player wants to play,” Watkins said when asked about his post-Newcastle remarks. “And that’s it, really.”

Put to Watkins that Emery was delighted by his response against Newcastle, he said: “Yeah, well, I think there’ll probably be a worry if I said, ‘I’m happy to just sit on the bench and don’t want to play’.

“I think I’d be getting a bit of backlash, so, yeah, just say it as it is.”

Watkins spoke with confidence and clarity as the striker prepares for Saturday’s crunch semi-final as Villa seek a first trophy in 29 years.

“I think this is the furthest since I’ve been at the club we’ve got in the FA Cup,” he said.

“We’ve always gone out quite early doors and it’s disappointing. You want to win these competitions and it’s nice that we’re in the latter stages of it.

“I’ve been saying to the boys one thing I set my eyes on when I joined the club was winning a trophy.

“It’s been so long since the club has done that and that’s the main aim, so, yeah, Saturday is massive and we will be doing all we can to get to the final.”

Ollie Watkins has helped Aston Villa reached the FA Cup semi-finals (Martin Rickett/PA)

Palace were the last team to beat Villa in the Premier League before Tuesday’s loss at the Etihad Stadium.

February’s 4-1 Premier League loss at Selhurst Park followed the sides’ 2-2 draw in November’s reverse fixture and compounded the Eagles’ 2-1 Carabao Cup victory at Villa Park in October.

“Quick turnaround and we have to get over tonight now,” Watkins said. “But, yeah, we’ve got all our faith in the manager that he’ll get the tactics right.

“Obviously, Palace have been a bit of a bogey team for us, but, yeah, on our day we’re capable of beating anyone, and everyone’s looking forward to that. Just bring on the weekend, really.”