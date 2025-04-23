Nigel Benn defends Chris Eubank Jr after he was labelled a ‘disgrace’ by father

Nigel Benn leapt to the defence of Chris Eubank Jr after his father labelled him a “disgrace” following his February egg slap on Benn’s own son Conor.

Chris Eubank Sr is yet to make an appearance in the build-up to his son’s grudge match with Benn due to a previous breakdown in their relationship.

This was fuelled after Eubank Sr publicly condemned Eubank Jr for striking Benn with an egg.

The 28-year-old Benn blamed his two failed drug tests, which saw the first fight between the pair in 2022 cancelled, on the overconsumption of eggs.

Nigel Benn and Eubank Sr fought twice in the 90s and their history has acted as the basis for their sons’ modern-day feud.

“I’m so sad Chris is not here, it’s a family affair, I don’t like to see a father and son fall out publicly, sort out your issues behind close doors and make up,” Nigel Benn told Sky Sports at the public workouts.

“I wish Chris didn’t say that about his son publicly. Regardless of him smashing the egg, he’s not a disgrace, he’s done really well for himself, he shouldn’t be saying that in public about his son and I’m sad about that. I wish Chris backed his son.”

Natural 147 pound fighter Benn is moving up to 160 pounds when he meets Eubank Jr at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The unbeaten east-London man is ready to prove his doubters wrong and that he can come out on top against a naturally bigger man in the capital.

“I’m loving the challenge of fighting at 160, I’m loving the competition,” Benn added.

“I’ve prepared for this, I’ve done everything I can possibly do in training and that’s filled me with confidence.

“You lot think I can’t win? Watch me because you lot can’t do it, that’s your mentality, I’ll do it and I’ll show you.

“I don’t like him (Eubank Jr), it’s a family feud and it’s for the family name, it’s always personal, always.”