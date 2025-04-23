Marcus Rashford wants to be playing Champions League football next season

Marcus Rashford will not make a decision about his future until the summer but wants to be playing Champions League football next season, the PA news agency understands.

The homegrown Manchester United forward joined Aston Villa on loan for the remainder of the season in February having been frozen out by head coach Ruben Amorim.

Rashford continued his promising stint under Unai Emery by scoring in Tuesday’s late 2-1 loss at fellow Champions League hopefuls Manchester City as speculation continues to swirl around his future.

Villa have a £40million option as part of his loan, but there remains a lots of moving parts to consider and PA understands the 27-year-old is unlikely to make a decision about his future before mid-June.

Marcus Rashford wants to be playing against Europe’s elite next season (David Davies/PA)

Rashford’s contract at Old Trafford runs until 2028, but his strained relationship with Amorim is compounded by the fact boyhood club United are operating within a tightened financial situation.

The forward wants Champions League football next season – something Villa and United are fighting for through the Premier League and Europa League respectively – but his wages could rule out some clubs.

LaLiga leaders Barcelona were linked in the winter transfer window with a move for Rashford, who is currently said to be reluctant to move to London.

The forward has scored four goals and provided six assists since joining Villa on loan, with his performances last month earning an England recall.