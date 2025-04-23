Jose Maria Olazabal named as one of Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup vice captains

Luke Donald has named Spain’s Jose Maria Olazabal as his third vice-captain for the Ryder Cup in New York in September.

Olazabal was part of Donald’s backroom team in 2023 for Europe’s memorable victory in Rome and again joins Dane Thomas Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari of Italy.

Olazabal, who made seven appearances in the competition as a player, was the last captain to oversee a European victory on American soil in the famous comeback at Medinah in 2012, and this will be his fifth time as vice-captain.

“It is wonderful news,” said the 59-year-old. “When Luke approached me and asked me about the possibility of being a vice-captain again, I have to be honest, I thought about it for a while because, being in New York, it’s not going to be easy. But the Ryder Cup is very close to my heart.”

Donald added: “I am delighted to welcome Jose Maria back to the vice-captain role.

“He is synonymous with European golf and the Ryder Cup and everything it represents. So to have him back as part of my backroom team is incredibly positive for us.”

The Ryder Cup will be played at Bethpage Black from September 26-28.