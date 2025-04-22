Judd Trump on top while Ronnie O’Sullivan grinds out lead at Crucible

Judd Trump made steady progress towards the second round of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible after establishing a 6-3 overnight lead against China’s Zhou Yuelong.

The world number one, still anxious to add to his solitary 2019 title, threatened to overwhelm his opponent as he fired a break of 117 en route to a 5-1 lead.

But the 35-year-old was dragged into a more attritional affair later in the session and Zhou was rewarded for an attacking start to the last frame with a break of 95 to give him a glimmer of hope ahead of Wednesday night’s conclusion.

Judd Trump will conclude his match against Zhou Yuelong on Wednesday (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ronnie O’Sullivan also has plenty of work to do as the ‘Rocket’ was forced to settle for a single-frame overnight advantage after a below-par opening session against old foe Ali Carter.

The seven-time champion, returning to the tour for the first time since dumping his cue after losing a Championship League match in January, looked to have scrapped out a 6-3 lead.

But Carter dug deep after O’Sullivan jawed a long red to the top corner in the final frame of the day, gradually erasing a 51-point deficit and nervelessly clearing the colours to cut his overnight deficit to 5-4.

Ronnie O’Sullivan was returning to the tour for the first time since January (Danny Lawson/PA)

Prior to Carter’s impressive recovery, respective breaks of 107 from both men had proved the highlights of an error-strewn affair.

The sluggish display on the table was mirrored by relative serenity off it as the pair, who have engaged in a long-running feud, shared a warm handshake prior to the opening break.

O’Sullivan and Carter famously barged shoulders during Carter’s 13-9 win in the second round in 2018 and recriminations flew after O’Sullivan’s Masters final win in 2023, with Carter accusing his rival of “snotting” all over the floor and O’Sullivan responding by saying Carter should “get a life”.

After sharing the first two frames here, O’Sullivan took the third when Carter failed to punish him for leaving a red dangling over the pocket, and the 49-year-old’s subsequent century put him in command at 3-1.

Ronnie O’Sullivan holds a 5-4 lead over Ali Carter (Danny Lawson/PA)

Carter reduced the deficit but missed the simplest of straight reds on a break of 60 in the sixth and allowed O’Sullivan to regain his two-frame lead.

For all his evident rustiness, O’Sullivan was clearly still capable of keeping a misfiring Carter at bay and a knock of 85 in the next sent him three frames clear.

But Carter responded with a 107 of his own then seized his chance in the final frame of the day with a fine clearance.

China’s successful tournament continued as Ding Junhui and Si Jiahui reached the last 16 with victories over Zak Surety and David Gilbert respectively.

Si Jiahui polished off victory over David Gilbert (Danny Lawson/PA)

Former finalist Ding, resuming 6-3 up, was forced to work for a 10-7 win as Surety became the first Crucible debutant to compile four centuries in his opening match.

Si, a surprise semi-finalist two years ago, also repelled back-to-back centuries from Gilbert to turn a 6-3 overnight lead into a 10-6 win.

Masters champion Shaun Murphy made a strong start to his bid for a second world title 20 years after his first as some heavy scoring saw him take a commanding 7-2 lead against debutant Daniel Wells, with two centuries from each player.

Zhang Anda leads fellow Chinese player Pang Junxu 5-3 after winning the final two frames of their marathon session.