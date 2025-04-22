A bittersweet feeling – ex-England star Ben Youngs to retire at end of season

England’s most capped men’s player Ben Youngs is to retire at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old scrum-half, who racked up his 332nd appearance for Leicester at the weekend, made his senior debut in 2007 and went on to win five Premiership titles.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling really. Obviously, I’m sad at the thought it’s coming to an end but I’m excited about the rest of this season, excited about what this group can do,” said Youngs, who played in 127 Tests for his country.

“That’s the strange part, I’m using the ‘r’ word (retirement) but it isn’t over today, there is still plenty of rugby left this season and that’s what is at the front of my mind.

“I’m not done, let’s not write the obituary just yet.

“I have spent two decades of my life here at the club and I have been lucky to be a part of some incredible moments along the way, enjoyed so much success and made memories that will last a lifetime.”