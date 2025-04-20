Masters champion Rory McIlroy to return to action for New Orleans title defence

Rory McIlroy will make his first appearance since winning the Masters when he defends his Zurich Classic of New Orleans title next week.

McIlroy, 35, became only the sixth male player to complete a career grand slam when he edged out Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose in the first play-off hole at Augusta National earlier this month.

He missed this week’s RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour as he returned to Northern Ireland to celebrate the fifth major championship of his career.

However, Shane Lowry confirmed he will partner McIlroy once again for the team event in Lousiana, which they won last year in a play-off against Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer.

“We’ll be there. I talked to him (Wednesday) morning. We’re good to go,” Lowry told Golfweek.

“To be honest, I didn’t want him to feel like he had to play because of me.

“He’s not letting me down if he wanted to take some time. He feels like he wants to get back out there.”

The world number two is slated to play at the Truist Championship in Philadelphia next month before heading for the US PGA Championship the following week at Quail Hollow Club, a venue where he has won on four occasions.