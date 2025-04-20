Justin Thomas ends drought with play-off win at RBC Heritage

Justin Thomas beat Andrew Novak in a play-off at the RBC Heritage to end his three-year wait for a tournament victory.

The American pair both finished on 17-under-par through 72 holes at the Harbour Town Golf Links on South Carolina’s Hilton Head Island.

Thomas, who opened by tying the course record with a 61, finished with a bogey-free 68, Novak matching his score after an up and down front nine.

In the play-off, Thomas snatched his first opportunity as he sank a 21-foot birdie putt after Novak missed from 35 feet.

It was Thomas’s 16th win on the PGA Tour but his first since the 2022 PGA Championship.

“Winning is hard. It’s really, really hard,” he said on the 18th green after his victory.

“I’ve worked my butt off and stayed patient, stayed positive.”

Daniel Berger shot a closing 65 to finish three shots off the pace in a tie for third alongside Canadian Mackenzie Hughes and fellow Americans Brian Harman and Maverick McNealy.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who started the day three shots off the pace, closed with a 70 to finish in seventh a shot further back.