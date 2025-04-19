Si Woo Kim leads into final round with Tommy Fleetwood among chasers

Si Woo Kim will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the RBC Heritage with England’s Tommy Fleetwood among those chasing him at Hilton Head.

South Korea’s Kim, who started the day two shots off overnight leader Justin Thomas, made his move with four birdies on his front nine. He added two more before a dropped shot on the last cut his advantage to a single stroke.

His 66 moved him to 15-under-par, one clear of Thomas after his third round 69 and fellow American Andrew Novak, who carded a bogey-free 66.

Tommy Fleetwood hits from the 17th tee during the third round (Mike Stewart/AP)

Another American, Maverick McNealy, is a stroke further back in fourth after a 65 while Fleetwood is three shots off the pace alongside former Open champion Brian Harman.

Fleetwood shot 68 with five birdies to sit one ahead of world number one Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

Thomas, who opened with a 10-under-par 61 and is chasing his first tour victory since the 2022 PGA Championship, was hit by a one-stroke penalty on the second hole after his ball moved while he was removing an impediment. He also dropped a shot at the 11th after splashing out of a shallow water hazard.