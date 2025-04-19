Jelena Ostapenko stretches winning run over Iga Swiatek to reach Stuttgart semis

Jelena Ostapenko maintained her incredible unbeaten record against Iga Swiatek with victory in the quarter-finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

The Pole must have hoped a first clash on her favoured clay would help her end her hoodoo against Ostapenko but instead the big-hitting Latvian extended her head-to-head advantage to 6-0.

Swiatek, champion in Germany in 2022 and 2023, fought back after losing the opening set but Ostapenko pulled away in the decider to win 6-3 3-6 6-2.

“The main thing for me is just to stay aggressive when I play against her,” said Ostpenko. “I know that I will have chances. I’m really happy to be in the semi-finals.”

In the last four, the former French Open champion will face Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova, who thumped in-form third seed Jessica Pegula 6-0 6-4.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka is bidding for her first title in Stuttgart after losing in the final three years in a row, and she will fancy her chances of ending that run after easing to a 6-4 6-1 win over Elise Mertens.