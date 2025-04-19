Durham duo Alex Lees and Emilio Gay pile on the runs against Yorkshire

Alex Lees and Emilio Gay both scored unbeaten centuries as Durham piled on the runs against Yorkshire in the County Championship.

Dom Bess was the final Yorkshire player out for 66 in a total of 307, and George Hill struck early in the Durham innings to remove Ben McKinney for only six.

But from there the hosts took full control, with forker Yorkshire opener Lees ending the day on 148 and Gay scoring a maiden first-class century for Durham with 105 as they reached 264 for one.

Warwickshire’s unbeaten start to the season is under severe threat after they were skittled for only 93 by Nottinghamshire.

Brett Hutton and Fergus O’Neill took five wickets each, the latter for just 19 runs, and Notts closed on 204 for five, with Haseeb Hameed unbeaten on 75.

Sussex built on their strong overnight position to reach 435 in their first innings against Surrey at Hove.

Tom Haines was the star man for the hosts, finally falling for 174, while Ollie Robinson bowled Rory Burns for 16 before Surrey closed on 90 for one in response.

Hampshire lead Somerset by 10 runs with seven first-innings wickets remaining at Southampton.

An unbeaten 47 from Migael Pretorius helped Somerset to 184 all out after they had slipped to 96 for seven, and he then bowled opener Mark Stoneman.

But Nick Gubbins and Liam Dawson both posted unbeaten half centuries as Hampshire moved past Somerset on to 194 for three.

Essex hit back strongly against Worcestershire at Chelmsford, opening up a 210-run lead with four second-innings wickets remaining.

Having been bowled out for only 179, they restricted the visitors to 202 in their first innings, with new Sri Lankan signing Kasun Rajitha taking four wickets.

Essex then reached 233 for six in their second innings, with Paul Walter passing his century before falling for 104.

In Division Two, Ben Compton hit an unbeaten century as Kent put up a strong response chasing Gloucestershire’s 472 all out.

James Bracey and Marchant de Lange put on 87 for the final Gloucestershire wicket, with Bracey ending the innings unbeaten on 151.

But Compton guided Kent superbly to 318 for seven, reaching 144 not out at the close, although the loss of Grant Stewart for 51 to the final ball of the day could prove costly.

Leicestershire trail Lancashire by 143 runs with nine first-innings wickets remaining at Old Trafford.

The hosts rallied from their overnight position to reach 263, Marcus Harris top scoring with 77 while Tom Scriven took five wickets.

In response, Rehan Ahmed led Leicestershire to 120 for one with an unbeaten 61.

In the battle of the bottom two sides, Middlesex are in complete control against Glamorgan after reaching 353 for four in response to the Welsh side’s first innings of 199.

Max Holden top scored with 107 while Leus du Plooy (85no) and Ben Geddes (51no) are approaching a century partnership.

Northamptonshire captain Luke Procter is three runs short of a century as his side look to build a sizeable lead over Derbyshire.

After helping bowl the hosts out for 307, Procter moved to 97 not out as Northants closed on 236 for three.